OPPO Reno6 Z specs leak suggests better cameras, same display
OPPO Reno6 series is about to launch soon. The company could include the Reno6 Z alongside the vanilla and Pro variants. Ahead of the announcement, full specifications of the Reno6 Z have leaked online. The smartphone resembles its predecessor on paper but features a better set of cameras. To recall, OPPO had launched the Reno5 Z back in April, and within two months of launch have have started hearing rumors about its successor.pocketnow.com