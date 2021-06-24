OPPO Reno6 Z specs leak suggests better cameras, same display

The Honor 50 series is almost here. The official launch is happening soon. By soon we mean June 16. Just like the Huawei P50, we are excited for the new Honor phones because we are curious how they will be different from the Huawei P models. Image renders and specs of the Honor devices have surfaced ahead of launch. As early as March, we saw a first look at the series. We also learned Honor would finally use Google services on future smartphones.