Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Weapons Charge

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was pulled over on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota earlier this year. Twenty-nine-year-old Dayne Sitladeen was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over near Fergus Falls in January for...

