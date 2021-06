Anton Du Beke is joining the judging panel of Strictly Come Dancing full-time, the BBC has announced.Du Beke is taking over from regular judge Bruno Tonioli on the panel, as the latter will not be able to appear on both Strictly and its American counterpart, Dancing with the Stars. This is due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by Covid-19“My loves, I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly,” the professional dancer said.“It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of...