There is pent-up demand for a lot of consumer experiences right now and probably none more so than weddings. For the last 30 years, there have been over two million weddings per year in the U.S. but in 2020, there were fewer than 1.3 million. Even more than the quantity of weddings, the pandemic has transformed how brides and grooms think about their wedding and the way they plan and shop for it. The weddings that were postponed in 2020 is creating a huge backlog of weddings in 2021 and the number this year is likely to be the highest ever. In addition, couples who had very small, intimate celebrations in the last year because of the pandemic are adding to the list of wedding events by creating “second celebrations” for all their friends and relatives who couldn’t attend their more intimate, mid-pandemic wedding.