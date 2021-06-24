Joan McCarthy
Joan "Joanne" Nastasia McCarthy 82, of Toronto, OH formerly of Bethlehem, NH, passed away June 22, 2021, at Valley Hospice Care Center North, Steubenville, OH. Joanne was born October 8, 1938, in Bethlehem, NH to the late John Lewis Nastasia Sr., and Dorothy Peabody Nastasia Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Chief of Police Paul McCarthy who died 1995, stepson David Casinelli who passed in 1989 and daughter Barbara Ann Nastasia who passed in 1956, one sister Thelma Fairbanks.