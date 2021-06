Well hello Friday, we see you there. It feels like we're on a roll now with this being the fourth week now of Fridays On The Plaza. Last week we had the combo of the Wyoming Brewers Festival, so it was absolutely bananas on the plaza last week. Let's keep that energy going into tomorrow. We've got two awesome bands playing that will keep us entertained, along with some great food trucks, and, oh yeah, the beer tent(which benefits the Depot, so cheers to that).