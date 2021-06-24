Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

John Harriman

heraldstaronline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father. On June 22, 2021, John David “JD” Harriman passed away after a period of declining health. He was born in Perry Township, Carroll County, Ohio on April 27, 1931, the older of two children born to the late Pauline Walters Harriman and James David Harriman. His father, who died of black lung disease at 53, refused to let John work in the coal mines, telling supervisors not to hire him. JD eventually got a job on a yard crew repairing railroad tracks, which began his lifelong love of trains. He worked for Nickel Plate and Norfolk and Southern, ending his career in 1996 as a yardmaster at Mingo Yards.

www.heraldstaronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Perry Township#Nickel Plate#Jewett High School#Broken Arrow#Elle#Koch Funeral Home#Scio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Milford, INinkfreenews.com

John A. Selles

John A. Selles, 77, Milford, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. John was born on Nov. 27, 1943, in Albion, Mich., to Orlow Sellers and Ardean Stull Robinson. John enjoyed fishing and junking. He liked working on things and could fix just...
Obituariestributearchive.com

John Bozzomo

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Bozzomo please visit our Tribute Store. There are no events scheduled. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family, or plant a tree in memory of John Bozzomo.
Sweet Springs, MOEmporia gazette.com

John Dale “John Boy” Crank

John Dale “John Boy” Crank, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MO. He was 67. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the First Christian Church in Sweet Springs. Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs, MO has the arrangements.
Religionrockycreek.church

Jeremy Johns

Every family passes on a legacy but not every legacy is worth continuing. Men are called to lead their homes by providing biblical instruction and a faithful example. When we aren’t rewarded for our religious efforts, we tend to think our devotion is…
U.S. Politicshmdb.org

John Tyler

To commemorate the efforts of John Tyler, native son, President of the United States 1841 - 1845, Chairman of the Peace Convention, 1861, to preserve the Union and to prevent the War Between the States. Erected 1961. Topics and series. This historical marker is listed in these topic lists: Government...
Religionucatholic.com

Saint Irenaeus

The writings of Saint Irenaeus entitle him to a high place among the fathers of the Church, for they not only laid the foundations of Christian theology but, by exposing and refuting the errors of the gnostics, they delivered the Catholic Faith from the real danger of the doctrines of those heretics.
Religionpendernews.org

Marking John Wesley’s Birthday in his Words

As John Wesley, the founder of the Methodist movement, grew older, he frequently commented on his birthday how he was still in good health and this was largely due to the way God had blessed him. Wesley was born on June 17, 1703, while England was still using the Julian...
Helena, MTIndependent Record

Roger Lynn: Reflecting on 40 years in the ministry

This will be my final contribution to this column. Effective July 1, I will be retiring after 40 years of pastoral ministry. As you might imagine, this experience has put me in a reflective mood. I find myself looking back not just over the last six years at Plymouth in Helena, but also the last 40 years in nine different congregations spread across four states and two denominations.