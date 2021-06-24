John Harriman

Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father. On June 22, 2021, John David “JD” Harriman passed away after a period of declining health. He was born in Perry Township, Carroll County, Ohio on April 27, 1931, the older of two children born to the late Pauline Walters Harriman and James David Harriman. His father, who died of black lung disease at 53, refused to let John work in the coal mines, telling supervisors not to hire him. JD eventually got a job on a yard crew repairing railroad tracks, which began his lifelong love of trains. He worked for Nickel Plate and Norfolk and Southern, ending his career in 1996 as a yardmaster at Mingo Yards.