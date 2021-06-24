Cannabis Cultivation Market See Huge Growth for New Normal| Cannabis Sativa, Maricann, Aphria, Tikun Olam

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces signing a Term Sheet to acquire Stratum Brands, a Los Angeles cannabis product manufacturer with 2020 consolidated revenues of $2.8M and product lines including flower, live resin, diamonds, and shatter distributed to more than 50 California dispensaries. Stratum features Cobra Extracts (https://www.cobraextracts.com), the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup winner for best vape cartridge, the Freeway Ricky Ross (https://instagram.com/lakingpins) LA Kingpins line of vapes, and social equity partner Sweetz (https://instagram.com/sweetz_ca) tobacco free blunts, as well as Headset, a line of infused beverages produced as a joint venture with H2 Liquid Co. 'Cannabis Sativa has found the right 'touch the plant' partner, said CEO David Tobias, 'Stratum Brands CEO Jason Boze and COO Chirag Sadana have engaged in and managed to thrive amidst California's regulatory changes through skilled management and strong sales since 2015'. Details of the LOI call for issuance of Cannabis Sativa stock valued at $1,715,000 for 49% ownership with an option to increase ownership after completed audit of Stratum's financials. The deal will close pursuant to a successful initial raise of at least $500,000. Stratum CEO Jason Boze stated 'with the enhanced funding capabilities of Cannabis Sativa as a partner, we believe we can greatly scale our manufacturing and distribution footprint through increased brand awareness achieved via strategic marketing initiatives and product development.'