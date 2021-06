San Andreas, CA – A San Andreas man involved in a fatal crash on Highway 49 has been identified. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reports the deceased is 61-year-old Robert Marshal Dragomanovich. As earlier reported here, the collision happened on Monday morning when his 1989 Isuzu pickup traveled onto the shoulder of the southbound lane and hit a dirt embankment. The force of the impact caused the truck to flip over and land on its roof. It remains unclear what caused the truck to go off the roadway.