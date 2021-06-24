Cancel
Video Games

Cloudscape (Zelda-like survival game) fully funded on Kickstarter

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 4 days ago

Earlier this week, the Kickstarter campaign for Cloudscape (a Zelda-like survival game developed by Konitama) went live. And in just one day, the game was fully funded! The base goal was set at $50 000, and as of writing, $58 964 have already been pledged. The Kickstarter campaign is now...

Take on a Tiny Adventure with the Legend of Zelda Game & Watch

Much like Mario did last year, Zelda is getting its very own special Game & Watch system which will let players take four games with them in the tiny pocket-sized console. Players can get through Zelda 1, 2, Link’s Awakening and a special Game & Watch mini-game featuring Link playing whack a mole. Even the featured clock will have a way to play with Link by defeating enemies that appear on the screen just to find a way to spend some time enjoying tiny battles.
Forbes

‘Game & Watch: The Legend Of Zelda’ Will Be Released This November And Features The Best Game In The Series

Following the great Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. release, we now have a similarly themed version to commemorate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. Released on November 12 for $49.99, this Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda will include four games, the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and a Link themed version of the classic Game & Watch title, Vermin.
Game & Watch: The Legend Of Zelda Up For Preorder Now

To celebrate The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, Nintendo made yet another exciting announcement for Zelda fans during its E3 2021 Direct: a brand-new Game & Watch product that bundles three classic Zelda games is releasing November 12. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is available to preorder now after its reveal earlier today, and if you're hoping to get your hands on this neat collectible, we suggest securing your order sooner than later. It may sell out fast.
New Game & Watch System Collects Earliest Zelda Games

A new Game & Watch system from Nintendo collects the original NES titles The Legend of Zelda and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link. But that’s not all! The system also includes the original green-toned Game Boy title The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. But that’s not all! It also includes an original Game & Watch game called Vermin, which looks a lot like Whac-A-Mole; however, this time around Link is the playable character. But that’s not all! It also looks adorable.
Zelda-like indie game Gecko Gods shown during Wholesome Games Direct

The peaceful Zelda-like game Gecko Gods by Louis Waloschek breathes creativity in its announcement trailer from E3’s recent Wholesome Games Direct presentation. Just like Zelda games, Gecko Gods offers a split between an open world to explore, and temples to unravel in its trailer! During the video, there are many environmental puzzles reminiscent of those found throughout The Legend of Zelda as well. Except in this game, you play as a gecko, allowing you to crawl all over the walls and ceilings! This mechanic allows for unique gameplay and creative puzzles that would not be otherwise possible. Although, our gecko friend thankfully moves faster than Link on the ceiling of the Goron Mines in Twilight Princess.
Survival island by Ashien (1.1)

As a Minecraft player, you might have come across the term. "Survival Island". It is a survival genre that only allows you to. survive on an island with limited resources. There are many of them but this map is the first one that has become a driving force for many Survival Island genres.
Nintendo Game & Watch Legend of Zelda Brings Three Classic Zelda Games To Your On-The-Go Gaming Stash

Last year, Nintendo revived the Game & Watch brand, turning out a handheld that played a small collection of Super Mario games. Yes, the darn thing was as irresistible to Nintendo fanboys as the rest of the mini-consoles they released before it. This year, they’re continuing the tradition of draining our collective wallets dry with the Nintendo Game & Watch Legend of Zelda, which lets you re-experience the adventures of Link and the magical princess in an 80s handheld form factor.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Teaser)

Nintendo has yet to announce the title of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but they are here to tease us with a bit of footage. See Link take to the skies, face off against a giant beast, and witness gorgeous vistas as far as the eye can see. Coming to Switch in 2022.
GeekyGadgets

Diana professional gaming mouse hits Kickstarter

The development team at Artema have created a new professional gaming mouse that uses 3D printed components to provide a fully customisable PC peripheral. The team have created a website where you can custom build your exact specifications colors and more, the project has launched via Kickstarter looking to raise €40,000 over the next 28 days and enables you to build your colourful gaming mouse with ease.
Survival-Adventure Cloudscape Ventures Forth Onto Kickstarter

The world of gaming would be a terrible place if its heroes could keep a single memory in their head. All those protagonists fighting towards justice only to find out *shock!* they’re fighting their family just wouldn’t have the same impact if they knew from the start, so before the adventure begins memory has got to go. The latest adventurer with great skills and little recollection is the fluffy-white hero of Cloudscape, Kumo, washed up on the beach with just the clothes on their back. Like so many who have come before, though, Kumo knows how to make a few basic tools from the junk lying around, and soon enough they’ve got a cozy little base to call home. Except a nearly deserted island is never going to be home, even if it’s comfortable, so that’s where the Zelda-styled adventuring comes in.
For the horde! (And the Kickstarter!) GameVaults: World of Warcraft Edition campaign now available

Strategy game developer GameVaults has announced a collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment to create a version of its hit strategy game, with GameVaults: World of Warcraft Edition on Kickstarter from now until July 27. The campaign will feature three versions of the game, which will include over 600 finely crafted pieces made of high quality material and based on the popular MMORPG.
Dragonstone Survival (1.17)

? ? Dragonstone ? Survival & Events ? ? ? ? ? ? Dragon Forge Opening Soon! ? ? ?. We are a Survival server that values its players and community. We aim for a simple experience (similar to Vanilla with some extras) with quality of life changes such as /spawn, /home, /tpa, etc.
Mark2Media Group launches Kickstarter Campaign for its Exciting New Video Game

Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, Dragon Caster: Age of Infinity is a Cross Platform Video Game by Mark2Media Group!. Mark2Media Group is a US based gaming company, and it has proudly announced the launch of its all-new cross platform video game titled Dragon Caster: Age of Infinity. This MMORPG video game is the first of its kind and it features dragons, elves, magic, and much more. To introduce this project to the world, Mark2Media Group has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the game developers are welcoming generous support and backing.
Tunic Preview – A cute foxy Zelda-like with a dark soul

The cute fox game. That’s probably what everyone who’s seen the trailers for Tunic know it as. First revealed in its current incarnation back at E3 2018, it was immediately clear to see the inspirations from The Legend of Zelda mixed with exceedingly cute visuals. Actually playing the game, however, is full of surprises.
People are already making Zelda and Mario Kart games in Game Builder Garage

So Game Builder Garage kind of came out of nowhere. Nintendo announced it very recently, and then all of a sudden, boom, it’s on the eShop on June 11 for 30 bucks. As a reminder, this is a tool for people who “dream of building their own game,” and allows for a streamlined way for folks to experience game and visual design: much like many STEM-focused games of its ilk in the past few years.