Robotaxi Market Growth By COVID-19 Spread | Daimler AG, DiDi Chuxing, Easymile, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Robot taxis are self-driving taxis and cars operated by on-demand and ride-sharing transport services with no human intervention. The risk of a collision is almost zero as there are no human errors while driving. The car can use various network connections to exchange content with a range of devices inside and outside the vehicle environment, which helps avoid collisions, reduce deaths and make vehicle management more efficient. In recent years, most of the manufacturers have focused on the production of autonomous vehicles, which are likely to spur market growth.www.lasvegasherald.com