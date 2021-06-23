55 Years Ago Tonight: The Beatles Kick Off Their Final Tour

I’m a critic, but that doesn’t mean I reflexively come at things from a negative angle. I like to accentuate the positive, to see the part of the glass that’s full. So when it was announced, on June 17, that Peter Jackson’s long-awaited, long-delayed Beatles documentary, “The Beatles: Get Back,” would no longer be a movie — that it would now be a six-hour mini-series, shown in three two-hour parts on Disney Plus over Thanksgiving weekend — I did all I could to seize on the bright side. Instead of two hours of mostly never-before-seen footage of the Beatles at work and play in two London recording studios in 1969, we were now going to get six hours. And that might be a great thing.