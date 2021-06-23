Cancel
55 Years Ago Tonight: The Beatles Kick Off Their Final Tour

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 55 years ago tonight (June 24th, 1966), that the Beatles kicked off their final tour in Munich, West Germany. The tour, which saw the group performing in Germany, Japan, the Philippines, and North America, was plagued with controversy. In the Philippines, the Beatles, who had politely declined an invitation to attend a banquet with then-President Ferdinand Marcos, were virtually run out of the country for what the Filipinos believed to be a snub towards the first family.

