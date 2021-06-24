Cancel
Industrial Robotics Market Will Give You Proven Results | Research Methods With Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka Ag

Cover picture for the articleThe rapid expansion of the automotive industry worldwide and the increasing adoption of robots in the non-automotive industries, including the food and beverage, chemical, rubber and plastics, and electronics and electrical industries, are fueling the growth of the market. Companies that use industrial robots are increasingly realizing significant financial benefits, leading to an increase in the installation of robots in modern production facilities.

