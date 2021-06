Patrick Sarsfield(5.35 Royal Ascot) No Irish-trained runner has won the Wolferton Stakes since In Time's Eye passed the post in front in 2003, but that drought can end courtesy of Patrick Sarsfield. The Joseph O'Brien-trained five-year-old improved dramatically for a gelding operation after his maiden success at the end of 2019 and won the Group 3 Meld Stakes on his third run last campaign. Placed in efforts in Group 1 company in Germany and in the Group 2 Prix Dollar followed. He travelled like the best horse in the race on his reappearance at the Curragh but took a blow half a furlong out and was run down. He will have progressed plenty since then and is fancied to provide Tom Marquand with another big-race winner.