EVE Online is an incredibly difficult game to learn. Not only is it dense and complex, but EVE's sandbox universe has a life of its own where players make a lot of the rules. Everything from the in-game economy to the sovereignty of its star systems is decided by the thousands of pilots logged in at any one time. I've been playing for almost a decade and I still get confused by it now and again. But EVE Online's developer has just launched a new companion website aimed squarely at helping new pilots find their footing in New Eden—and it's actually great.