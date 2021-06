Alien Weaponry stake their claim to being Gojira Gojunior with their new single, “Tangaroa.”. Not only does the title track from their just-announced forthcoming album share some superficial sonic qualities with the music of the mighty Frenchmen, but the accompanying music video “details the pressing theme of climate change and illegal fishing practices,” and was created “to support the important work and efforts of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.” All they need to do now is announce a Sea Shepherd benefit EP that never comes out.