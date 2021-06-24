Warehousing Market Research Report Elaborate Analysis 2021 With GEODIS North America , Deutsche Post DHL Group, XPO Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
The general warehousing and storage market consists of the sale of general warehousing and storage services by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other warehouse products. These facilities typically handle goods in containers, such as boxes, barrels, and/or drums, using equipment such as forklifts, pallets, and racking. They do not specialize in handling bulk products of a particular type, size or quantity of goods or products.www.lasvegasherald.com