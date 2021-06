Even in summer, it’s hard not to think of fall when birds are everywhere and deer photos are starting to come in from trail cameras. Simonson Photo. My mindset has already shifted toward hunting, despite only being a week removed from the summer solstice, the July 4 holiday not here yet and there being nearly a full three months of the season remaining. It happens every year about this time. I know it shouldn’t but it does, and like the dinner bell for Pavlov’s dog, the signs that trigger thoughts of fall are everywhere. The first batch of pheasant chicks skitter with all the haste their tiny legs below their puffball bodies can muster across the blacktop road behind their mother hen, and the news that the online deer lottery process is complete sends applicants zipping to their computer screens with even more urgency.