Signing a new striker for Celtic might very well be at the top of Ange Postecoglou’s wish list in the summer transfer window. And it is not hard to see why. It looks like the club will be short of options up top if they don’t sign strikers in the summer. Odsonne Edouard looks set to leave the club with just a year left on his contract. Leigh Griffiths might be heading out the exit door as well as his future is up in the air at the moment. And Patryk Klimala has already left to join the New York Red Bulls.