Psd2 And Open Banking Market Analysis to 2021 - 2027 - Starling, Tandem, Monzo, Atom
The most important drivers for the introduction of big data analytics in the banking sector are the significant growth in the amount of data generated and government regulations. As technology advances, so too does the number of devices that consumers use to initiate transactions (e.g., smartphones), thereby increasing the number of transactions. This rapid growth in data requires better collection, organization, integration and analysis.www.lasvegasherald.com