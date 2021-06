The Justice Secretary has said he is “frustrated” by a decision made by the Parole Board to release child murderer Colin Pitchfork.Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was jailed for life after strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.Following a hearing in March, the Parole Board said he was “suitable for release”, despite being denied parole in 2016 and 2018.In an opinion piece in theDaily Mail, Robert Buckland confirmed earlier reports that he would ask the board to change the decision.Mr Buckland said: “My role as Lord Chancellor here is limited. The government cannot...