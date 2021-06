The Blu-ray only release of the Schwarzesmarken series from Avex Pictures came out in 2016 but we’ve not had any collections for it until now. The twelve-episode series originally received a six-volume release, two episodes per volume, that began on March 25th, 2016. The releases were priced at 7,00 yen each. Now, Avex has announced a complete single-disc release of the show on Blu-ray where it’ll be priced at 10,000 yen with a May 21st, 2021 debut for it. We’re doing some catch-up work on this as we’ve finally got a look at the main cover artwork which, sadly, goes for just the key visual instead of something new.