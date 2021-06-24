Chain Hotel Market COVID-19 Industry Planning Structure - Research 2021-2027 | Wyndham Hotel Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotel Group, Marriott International

A new market study is released on Global Hotel Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through 122 Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. The study highlights detailed assessment of the Market and display market sizing trend by revenue & volume (if applicable), current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data. The research study provides estimates for Global Hotel Forecast till 2025*. Some are the players that are considered in the coverage of this study are Marriott International, Inc, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott), Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Kerzner International Resorts, Inc. & ITC Hotels Limited.