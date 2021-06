According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Specialty Pigments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global specialty pigments market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Specialty pigments stand for high-performance coloring agents that are mixed with oil, printing inks, paints, and plastics to disperse the desired color. These pigments can either be naturally sourced from zinc, iron, copper, aluminum, etc., or artificially synthesized. Specialty pigments help in improving the aesthetic appeal of the substrate as well as offer numerous benefits, such as fluorescence, pearlescent and luminescence effects, and ultraviolet (UV) curing. Some of the common product variants include metallic, organic, high-performance, light interference, and thermochromic pigments. These specialty pigments are available in a wide range of vibrant colors with high luster.