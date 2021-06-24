Coworking Space Services Market Forecast to 2027 | Research Report - Industrious , TechNexus , Wolfhouse , Workbar
The global sharing economy continues to experience tremendous growth and there are thousands of sharing economy platforms operating in various industries around the world, including co-working spaces. "Access not possession" has become a global trend as digital and mobile technologies make it easier to access goods and services on demand. Entrepreneurs, startups, and freelancers focus on convenience, price, and flexibility, which is driving the rapid growth of co-working spaces around the world. The millennial generation in connection with the growing culture of start-ups creates the need for flexible co-working spaces at low prices.www.lasvegasherald.com