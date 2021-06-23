Cancel
Wolfgang Van Halen Debuts Big Across Billboard Charts

By Music News
 6 days ago

Wolfgang Van Halen's debut album, Mammoth WVH has debuted big across the Billboard charts. The collection, which features Eddie Van Halen's son writing, performing, and producing the set on his own, entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at an impressive Number 12. Wolfgang posed on social media: "I'm blown away...

