The federal building site at Walnut and Jefferson streets, commanding one of the most desirable locations in Red Bluff, for several years has been an eyesore to those who take pride in the city’s appearance, and upon this suggestion the local chamber of commerce asked the government a few months ago for permission to use it for the benefit of the public, and in reply the secretary of the treasury granted the chamber permission until the government was ready to use it, the only restriction placed being use of the lot whereby a charge would be made to the people for any function to which it might be placed.