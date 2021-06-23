Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Q2 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 62294?

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were two offenders released on parole during the second quarter who live near Illinois ZIP code 62294, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Metro East Sun. The data shows both of the released offenders in the Troy zip code were men. The younger parolee was a...

metroeastsun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Troy, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Troy, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#On Parole#Zip Code#Metro East Sun#Idoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Madison County, ILMetro East Sun

3 inmates sentenced in Madison County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending July 10

There were three inmates sentenced to jail in Madison County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending July 10. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.
Minnesota Statewillmarradio.com

State of Minnesota sued over police reform law

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's law enforcement lobbying groups are suing the state over a new law that governs when officers can legally use deadly force. The new law says to prove self-defense, an officer must specifically show how they perceived the threat that they would be greatly harmed or killed. The lawsuit argues that although the Constitution guarantees that no one in a criminal trial can be compelled to testify against themselves, the legislature passed a law that requires a police officer to forfeit that constitutional right in order to mount an affirmative defense. The groups are suing after they were unable to convince the legislature to push back a deadline for training officers in those new requirements.
Minnesota StateWRAL

Police groups sue over changes to Minnesota deadly force law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A coalition of Minnesota's largest law enforcement groups sued the state Friday seeking to overturn a state law that changed the standard for justified use of deadly force by police. The lawsuit claims the law, which took effect in March, violates officers' rights to self-defense and...
Belleville, ILMetro East Sun

Henry Raab Elementary School reports 1% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Henry Raab Elementary School rose to one percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Metro East Sun analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 94 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Workday Minnesota

Proposed ‘Abolition Amendment’ would close the 13th Amendment’s loophole allowing slavery as punishment for a crime

This article first appeared on Prism Reports. While the 13th Amendment abolished chattel slavery, an often ignored clause still allows for slavery and involuntary servitude as “punishment for a crime.” This “slavery clause” is now the target of #EndTheException, a new campaign launched this year on Juneteenth weekend. #EndTheException is pushing for the passage of the Abolition Amendment, a joint resolution cosponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Nikema Williams, which would strike the slavery clause from the 13th Amendment making it so that “neither slavery nor involuntary servitude may be imposed as a punishment for a crime.”
Congress & CourtsABQJournal

Supreme Court’s bail reform behind NM crime spike

Bail reform was brought to our state by the late N.M. Supreme Court Justice Charles Daniels. With the backing of the Supreme Court opinion he authored, Walter Brown v. The State of N.M., he traveled the state convincing voters, citizens and the like that he had the answers to the crime problems. He claimed 30% to 40% of county jail inmates were there simply because of their inability to post the cash bond set by a judge. He said the bondsmen were further responsible for this because only the rich people could afford to bond out, leaving the poor languishing in jail. He also said the offenders who are dangerous or a flight risk would be dealt with accordingly. The worst of the worst offenders would be denied bail and the low-level, non-violent offenders would be quickly released.
Ohio StateTech Dirt

Ohio Legislators Pass Bill That Would Make It Easier For Cops To Make Bullshit Arrests Of Bystanders

From the reps:-you-know-what-would-make-things-better?-making-things-worse. dept. A substantial part of the Ohio legislature seems incapable of reading the room. Following several months of anti-police violence protests, state legislators have passed a bill that makes it easier for law enforcement officers to arrest anyone for just about anything. (h/t Joe Papp) The opening...
Indiana StateGreenfield Daily Reporter

Superior Court 1 June 21-25

The State of Indiana recently filed cases against the following people in Hancock County Superior Court 1:. Pedro Ibarra, child molest. The following civil actions were recently filed in Hancock County Superior Court 1:. June 21. In regards to the guardianship of Seth B. Eads, guardianship. June 22. PCA Acquisitions...
Sacramento, CAcbslocal.com

Illegal Fireworks Seen Across Sacramento All Fourth Of July Night

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Illegal fireworks lit up the skies of Sacramento on Fourth of July night. They were set off despite new enforcement tools approved by city councilmembers this year. Among the new tools included a provision for fining property owners or renters where illegal fireworks are being used. Still,...
Kankakee, ILkankakeetimes.com

2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in ZIP Code 60964?

There were six offenders released on parole during 2020 who live near Illinois ZIP Code 60964, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Kankakee Times. The data shows the six released offenders living in the Saint Anne zip code were men. The median age of the parolees was 46. The youngest parolee was a 28-year-old man convicted of a property crime in 2019, and the oldest was a 38-year-old man convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2006.
Illinois StateMetro East Sun

Q3 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 62022?

There was one offender released on parole during 2020 who lives in Dow ZIP code 62022, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Metro East Sun. The data shows the released offender was Joseph L. Gettings. He was convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2019, when he was 52. He is now 54.
Illinois Statedupagepolicyjournal.com

Q3 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 60187?

There were two offenders released on parole during the third quarter who live near Illinois ZIP code 60187, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by DuPage Policy Journal. The data shows both of the released offenders in the Wheaton zip code were men. The younger parolee was a...