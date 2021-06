Have you ever tried looking for residential electricians near me when you have an emergency? If you have you are sure to have experienced the dilemma that many homeowners face when they have an electrical emergency – trying to find the right emergency electrician London. First, you have to find someone who will come to your home right away and help to resolve the problem. Then you also want to make sure that the professional who comes over to your home is experienced, and more importantly, licensed to carry out electrical repairs. Last but not least, you want to find someone who will not charge you a huge fee just because it is an emergency.