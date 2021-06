Change up your home or business bathroom with the Stand urinal sink. This uniquely designed product offers a sustainable way to save water, space, and time. With a design that minimizes urine and water splashes, the Stand can save up to 50% on your water usage. Moreover, it saves space by doing double duty, so you can use it in a public restroom to increase capacity. It has a two-in-one design that acts as both a urinal and a sink. In fact, the urinal is in the basin on the bottom, while the handwashing space is on the top. The compact sink measures 300 by 300 by 90 millimeters, which is about 12″ by 12″ by 3.5″. The handwashing water comes out from the tap in an elegant way, and then it flows down into the urinal to rinse it after you’ve used it.