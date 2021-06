LONDON, ENGLAND, UK – Gordon Reid entered the wheelchair event at the Cinch Championship, held at the Queens Club. The Brit was unseeded and went on to win the title. Gordon Reid entered the Cinch Championship and was unseeded in the singles. In the first round, the quarter-final Reid drew his doubles partner Alfie Hewett who was the second seed. Hewett was unable to take the court, so withdrew from the match. Reid moved into the semi-final 0-0 (RET).