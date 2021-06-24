Cancel
Astronomy

Astronomers peer into galactic bubbles where stars burst into life

By Sara Rigby
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the constellation Carina, 20,000 light-years away from Earth, a dusty nebula bubbles like a boiling cauldron, and within the bubbles, new stars are born. One of these bubbles surrounds the star cluster Westerlund 2 within the nebula. Astronomers have used the SOFIA telescope to capture a high-resolution image of the bubble – an expanding region of hot, ionised gas, or plasma. The image has revealed that new stars are forming within the bubble’s shell.

