Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. When you ponder the LA Rams secondary, you might be a bit concerned when you consider the state of the pass defense for the 2021 NFL season. After all, the Rams lost both safety John Johnson III and cornerback Troy Hill to NFL Free Agency, where both were scooped up by the Cleveland Browns. Now, while the Browns try to arrange their defensive backs that allow the team to deploy their best, the Rams must try to backfill the void left in their wake.