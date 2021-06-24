Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

New Kids Count 2021 data shows stalled progress, persisting racial disparities in Wisconsin, U.S.

By David Dahmer
Posted by 
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to the general well-being of its children, according to an annual report released this week. However, families across the United States, including Wisconsin, continue to struggle to meet their children’s everyday needs during the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to manage increasingly unstable finances, school, work, and mental health, according to the report, and “the nation’s racial inequities remain deep, systemic and stubbornly persistent.”

madison365.com
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
958
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#New Kids#U S#Affordable Housing#African American#African American#Latino#The Casey Foundation#Medicaid#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Relationships
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Madison365

Gender-neutral language options for parents to be added to Wisconsin birth certificates

Starting Thursday, July 1, birth forms used to generate birth certificates in Wisconsin will be updated to include an option for “parent-parent,” in addition to “mother-father.” This change reflects Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and recognizing that families are diverse and should all be recognized and valued in state systems, the governor’s office announced Monday.
Winnebago County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Winnebago County GOP equates “white supremacy” to “full time employment,” “no criminal record”

The Winnebago County Republican Party sparked controversy on Facebook Monday when its official Facebook page shared a meme listing the “warning signs of white supremacy” as “full time employment, literacy, professional or technical degree, regular church/temple attendance, auto insurance, good credit rating (and) no criminal record.”. The post first appeared...
Janesville, WIPosted by
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: June 25

The Jumpstart Marketplace will highlight Black-owned businesses in Janesville starting next month. Plus, a bill to allow natural hair braiding without a license passed the Senate and is headed to Governor Evers’ desk.
Brown County, WIPosted by
Madison365

“We have to see each other’s color.” On committee to address racism, Louise Padron focuses on root causes

Louise Padron wants to address root causes, rather than offering band-aid solutions. She’s seeking to educate policy makers about systemic racism and diversity issues as a member of Brown County’s ad-hoc committee dedicated to tackling racism as a public health crisis. The committee, which meets monthly, was charged to work for two years and create recommendations to address systemic racism in Brown County.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Dane County nonprofits encouraged to apply for $5 million worth of COVID Relief Grants

“Non-profits in Dane County have been absolutely critical in meeting people’s needs and helping them maintain thriving lives as much as they can during the pandemic and certainly before … and they will continue afterward,” Andy Davey, community program analyst for Madison Community Foundation, tells Madison365. “Given how much of a major impact the pandemic has had, we are really happy that we can assist the County in getting some dollars out right now to help our non-profits recover coming out of the pandemic.”
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

LaVar Charleston named University of Wisconsin chief diversity officer

LaVar Charleston has been named to lead the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s diversity and inclusion efforts, the university announced in a press release Tuesday. Charleston will serve as the university’s chief diversity officer, also holding the titles of deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, vice provost, and Elzie Higginbottom Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (DDEEA). He will begin on August 2.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Madison Public Library’s “Take Pride In Your Care” Event will Provide Resources for LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness During Pride Month

Special promotional content provided by Madison Public Library. On Thursday, June 24, Madison Public Library and the All of Us Program at UW-Madison are hosting a virtual event called Take Pride in Your Care. This free event will feature speaker Jacqueline Boyd, founder of The Care Plan, as she shares how members of LGBTQ+ community can create better health and aging experiences.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

City of Madison’s Solar Energy Program Makes Going Solar Easy

The City of Madison makes it easy for residents to “go solar.” MadiSUN, the City’s solar energy initiative, has multiple programs that help homeowners, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and affordable housing providers install onsite solar electric systems. Since 2016, the three programs have added over 2,000 kilowatts of renewable energy to the community’s electric grid, enough to offset around 420 households.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Second pop-up vaccine clinic administers nearly 100 doses

Outside the Urban League of Greater Madison building on Tuesday, two DJs played music, blasting peppy tunes on speakers, while people danced and laughed around them. Inside, volunteers chatted and smiled as they manned tables and handed out bottles of water. For all the appearance of a standard community gathering, the event actually was a pop-up vaccine clinic.
Dane, WIPosted by
Madison365

“COVID has changed the world that we live in.” Project Recovery offering free emotional support for people dealing with pandemic

Coronavirus restrictions have nearly disappeared in Wisconsin, but that doesn’t mean that lingering effects of the economic fallout and consequences of a global pandemic have. Project Recovery is offering free, over-the-phone crisis counseling for people who are dealing with the consequences of the global health crisis. The program through Community...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Dineo Dowd

Originally from South Africa, Dineo Dowd made Wisconsin her home four years ago after developing a love for the outdoors living in Utah. Dineo is a member of the Board of Directors and is the Madison Branch Ambassador of Hike It Baby. In addition, she has written four outdoor themed children’s books – Adventure Day, Sunset Hike, Spring Hike, and Summer Camping. In this episode, we discuss Dineo’s love for the outdoors, lack of representation of Black folks in outdoor-related media, and her favorite outdoor gems in Wisconsin.