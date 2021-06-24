New Kids Count 2021 data shows stalled progress, persisting racial disparities in Wisconsin, U.S.
Wisconsin ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to the general well-being of its children, according to an annual report released this week. However, families across the United States, including Wisconsin, continue to struggle to meet their children’s everyday needs during the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to manage increasingly unstable finances, school, work, and mental health, according to the report, and “the nation’s racial inequities remain deep, systemic and stubbornly persistent.”madison365.com