Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Blast from the Past / 1977: A potter checks over his work

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Wendt checks the finish on one of the pottery cups he’s made in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Nov. 12, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story about the 12th annual Arts, Hobbies & Crafts Show & Sale to be held that weekend, and Wendt was to be one of the vendors at the event. Wendt is the longtime owner and operator of Wendt Pottery in east Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

lmtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Lewiston, ID
Entertainment
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Hobbies#Lewiston Tribune#Wendt Pottery#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...