Blast from the Past / 1977: A potter checks over his work

Mike Wendt checks the finish on one of the pottery cups he's made in this Roy C. Woods photo published in the Nov. 12, 1977, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story about the 12th annual Arts, Hobbies & Crafts Show & Sale to be held that weekend, and Wendt was to be one of the vendors at the event. Wendt is the longtime owner and operator of Wendt Pottery in east Lewiston.