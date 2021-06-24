Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Euros 2020 TV channel schedule: how to watch every 2021 match live

By Telegraph Sport
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving weathered an enforced year's delay because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Euros finally got underway on Friday, June 11, in Rome. Because of restrictions over the size of crowds and the vast distances between the 11 venues which have been chosen to celebrate the 60th (now 61st) anniversary of the competition, this, more than any previous tournament, will be largely a television event even for the most diehard match-going supporters.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Euros#Channel Itv#Channel Bbc Rrb#Channel Tbc Rrb#Bbc Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Poland vs. Slovakia: Live stream, start time, TV channel, Robert Lewandowski in Euro 2020 (Mon., June 14)

Robert Lewandowski will be on the pitch Monday as Poland takes on Slovakia in the Group Stage of Euro 2020. Lewandowski, already a record-setting offensive star for Bayern Munich, will once again be aiming to make a splash with his national team. On the other side, Slovakia is lead by 34-year-old Marek Hamsik, who will look to lead his squad into group play.
SportsPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay (6/21/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 3

Argentina takes on Paraguay in Round 3 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estadio Nacional de Brasília on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021). Argentina vs. Paraguay is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 3 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
UEFAPosted by
Syracuse.com

UEFA Euro 2020: Schedule, TV channel, FREE live stream for Portugal vs. France, Russia vs. Denmark, more

The UEFA European Championship reaches its final round of the group stage on Sunday, June 20 (6/20/2021), were the Round of 16 to be set by the end. Twelve matches, including highlights like Portugal vs. France, will be played this week as teams have one last chance to advance in the competition. Matches are set for broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, with select games also available on TUDN. These can be streamed live on fuboTV, ESPN+, Sling and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
SoccerCBS Sports

Euro 2020 schedule, scores, results: How to watch on TV, live stream online, fixture dates, start times

Euro 2020 is here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament started on June 11 across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition sees 24 teams doing battle to become the continental kings next month. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around.
UEFAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Czech Republic vs. England live stream, UEFA EURO 2020, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch

The Czech Republic will meet England in the Group Stage of the UEFA Euro 2020 on Tuesday from Wembley Stadium. The Czech Republic is coming off a 1-1 draw with Croatia while England could not get past Scotland and ended up drawing 0-0 with the Scots. This is a huge match for both teams and England will have to find a way to stop Patrik Schick, who has scored all three of the Czech goals in the tournament.
Sports90min.com

Croatia vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Spain meet Croatia on Monday to battle for a spot in the quarter-final of Euro 2020. Luis Enrique's side ended their group-stage campaign with an emphatic 5-0 mauling of a limp Slovakia side, which will have them in good spirits ahead of what could easily be a tricky affair against a Croatia team who picked up their own impressive 3-1 win over Scotland last time out.
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Brazil vs. Colombia (6/23/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 4

Brazil faces Colombia as it returns from its bye week in Round 4 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Wednesday, June 23 (6/23/2021). Brazil vs. Colombia is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 4 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Watch Wales vs Denmark: Live stream and TV info for Euro 2020 round of 16 tie

Wales and Denmark get the Euro 2020 knockout phase underway on Saturday, as they face off at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. After qualifying for the Euro 2020 round of 16 on the back of a dominant 4-1 win over Russia, Denmark will be aiming to keep their run going as they take on Wales on Saturday. Like Denmark, Wales also finished second in their group. They will be looking to take inspiration from their Euro 2016 run, which saw them reach the semi-finals of the competition.
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Belgium vs. Portugal 6/27/21 Euro Cup 2021 Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The Line: Over 2.5 +110, Under 2.5 -138 (Click here for latest betting odds) Belgium and Portugal are clashing at Estadio de la Cartuja in the Round of 16 in the Euro Cup 2021. Belgium has advanced to the next stage with 3 wins, and they are just warming up. Portugal has once again skated through the group stage thanks to a draw in their last game, but they are in the Round of 16 nonetheless.