Euros 2020 TV channel schedule: how to watch every 2021 match live

Wales and Denmark get the Euro 2020 knockout phase underway on Saturday, as they face off at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. After qualifying for the Euro 2020 round of 16 on the back of a dominant 4-1 win over Russia, Denmark will be aiming to keep their run going as they take on Wales on Saturday. Like Denmark, Wales also finished second in their group. They will be looking to take inspiration from their Euro 2016 run, which saw them reach the semi-finals of the competition.