Britney Spears Went Off In Court…Here’s the Details

By Murphy
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears finally got a chance to let it all out and has asked a court to end her conservatorship. She really unloaded on her dad, saying he should be in jail for the way he’s handled it. And she claimed she’s not even allowed to take out her IUD and have a baby with her boyfriend. Click the link below for the full transcript.

wixx.com
