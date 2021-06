We search for the truth as consumers' backs are against the wall... As we’ve been covering for a while, the prices of used cars have absolutely skyrocketed in the last year. People blame the sharp increase on several factors ranging from the computer chip shortage to government-mandated shutdowns during the pandemic. This has left many car shoppers panicking as they’ve realized their purchasing power has been vastly diminished in the past year. This has left people wondering what’s fueling the price increases and when we might see the market return to normal.