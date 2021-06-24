Cancel
What's Fueling The Current Oil Price Rally? These 2 Catalysts

By Editor`s Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice. That's the major news in the oil market these days. Both main benchmarks—WTI and Brent—seem to have grown comfortable in the $70s range lately; neither has visited that area since 2018. What's behind this rally? Two primary catalysts: demand and inflation. 1. Demand. Oil demand, especially in the U.S.,...

ph.investing.com
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Oil and gas exports give the US a strategic geopolitical tool

Earlier this month, Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana lifted the Biden administration’s attempt to halt lease sales for oil and gas production on federal lands and waters. Doughty issued a preliminary injunction on the administration’s plan after 13 states sued. The lease of federal lands for oil and gas production provides millions of dollars of revenue for the states and local governments and economies. Beyond the legal arguments, though, the resumption of federal land leases is critical to pursuing America’s geopolitical goals.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures flat as market eyes OPEC+ meeting

0218 GMT: Crude oil futures were flat during the mid-morning trade in Asia June 28, as the market awaited the upcoming OPEC+ meeting later in the week for pricing cues. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:18 am Singapore time (0218 GMT), the ICE August...
Midland, TXStreetInsider.com

Oil falls 2% on rising COVID-19 cases, ahead of OPEC+ talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell 2% to a one-week low on Monday after hitting their highest since 2018 earlier in the session, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting. Brent futures fell $1.50, or 2.0%,...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

U.S. Shale Industry Tempers Output Even as Oil Price Jumps

(Reuters) - Even with oil prices surging toward $75 a barrel, U.S. shale producers are keeping their pledges to hold the line on spending and keep output flat, a departure from previous boom cycles. This year's run up in crude prices, and oil output curbs imposed by the OPEC+ producers...
Trafficwealthx.com

Oil Drifts Near 2018 Highs Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices hit and then recoiled from highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as investors eyed the outcome of this week’s OPEC+ as the United States and Iran wrangle over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports. Brent crude for August had...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

UAE's ADNOC to deepen crude oil term supply cut in Sept

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will reduce the volume of crude oil it supplies to Asian term buyers by 15% in September, according to six sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The cut was much deeper compared with a reduction of 5% in term volume allocation for crude...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil survey reveals a divide on when global demand will peak

The accelerating shift to cleaner energy poses a challenge for global oil demand in the next decade, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence survey, but responses were divided as to whether consumption will return to pre-pandemic highs. About 39 percent of respondents see demand slightly above the pre-COVID level of 100...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Oil strikes 2018 highs on demand recovery, Iran nuclear talks

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed to highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as the United States and Iran wrangled over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports, while investors eyed the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting this week. Brent crude for...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down, but Near 2018 Highs as Investors Await OPEC+ Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia after climbing to levels last seen in October 2018. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on reviving a nuclear deal are set to continue, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will meet later in the week.
Trafficthearmchairtrader.com

What is driving the sudden escalation in Oil prices?

Barely 14 months ago, oil traders were paying almost 40 US dollars to anyone willing to accept delivery of a barrel of crude by the end of May 2020. Such had been the pandemic’s impact in the demand for the black gold, that storage reached full capacity and those who, acting as middlemen, had secured large quantities of oil, were unable not just to resell it but even to keep it stored at a suitable location.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gives back some of last week's rally as oil dips

* Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340 * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.5% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Australia and Asia, with the currency giving back some of last week's advance. Global shares and oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower as Sydney plunged into a lockdown after a cluster of cases involving the highly contagious Delta strain ballooned. U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5% to $73.71 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2334 to the greenback, or 81.08 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2287 to 1.2340. Last week, the loonie advanced 1.4% as investors grew less worried about the recent hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve. Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for a third week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of June 22, net long positions had fallen to 43,225 contracts from 44,254 in the prior week. Canada's GDP report for April is due on Tuesday which could offer clues on the strength of the economy. Investors are also awaiting U.S. payrolls data and an OPEC+ meeting later in the week. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 2.8 basis points to 1.431%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will OPEC+ Meeting Outcome Cut Oil Price by $10?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) The OPEC+ alliance of major oil producers is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday of this week, and oil market-watchers have been pondering what the group will decide. Below, two of Rigzone’s regular panelists offer their perspectives on the much-anticipated online gathering.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

OPEC+ the factor to watch in oil this week

An upcoming meeting of OPEC and its allies will drive oil prices this week, with strong energy demand likely to sustain the recent rally regardelss of the meeting’s outcome, analysts said. Brent crude broke through the $75 a barrel threshold last week, with West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, closing...
Trafficgasbuddy.com

Gas Price Decline Short Lived, Prices Resume Rise

After declining last week, the nation’s average gas prices have begun to climb again, rising 2.5 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.09 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average now stands 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and 92.1 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.24 per gallon.
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Hit $74 ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Demand Optimism

Crude oil prices extended higher ahead of this week’s OPEC+ meeting. Strong economic recovery in the northern hemisphere may continue to drive energy demand. WTI surpassed a key resistance level, but the RSI indicator warns of a technical pullback. Crude oil prices are trading at fresh two-and-half year highs during...