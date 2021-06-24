Cancel
Economy

Global Investment Is Becoming Less Reliant on China, Citi Says

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The global investment cycle is set to become less dependent on China and more broadly supported as countries around the world ramp up spending to offset coronavirus damages, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C). said. China alone contributed to 47% of global investment growth on average in the years from 2010...

ph.investing.com
Economy
Country
China
Economy
investing.com

China’s Recovery Stabilized in June With Signs of Rebalancing

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. China’s economy showed signs of more balanced expansion in June, with solid underlying growth momentum. That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged...
Economy
worldnewsinfo4u.com

Pressure builds to resolve fate of Chinese bad debt manager Huarong

Six months after its chair Lai Xiaomin was found guilty of corruption and executed, the fate of Huarong Asset Management, China’s biggest bad debt manager, is no clearer and the stakes for Beijing are rising. One of four state-owned asset management companies established in 1999 to clean up the banking...
Business
Posted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Economy
Business Insider

CPP Investments to sell stake in Raffles City China developments

HONG KONG, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced that it has agreed to sell its stake in six Raffles City developments in China. Net proceeds to CPP Investments from the sale would be approximately C$800 million before closing adjustments. CPP Investments invested...
Economy
theedgemarkets.com

China said to have asked Citic Group to examine Huarong’s finances

(June 28): China has asked one of its biggest state-owned conglomerates to examine the finances of China Huarong Asset Management Co., people familiar with the matter said, adding a new twist to the drama that has roiled the world’s second-largest credit market for months. Citic Group, whose businesses span everything...
Markets
spglobal.com

Mainland China, Hong Kong IPO markets to remain strong in the rest of 2021

Mainland China and Hong Kong, among the world's top listing destinations, are looking at a busy calendar for initial public offerings in the second half of 2021, after funds raised globally via share sales in the first six months surpassed the amount raised during any half-yearly period in the last five years.
World
Posted by
AFP

Sri Lanka eyes tougher import controls to halt forex crisis

Sri Lanka's central bank on Monday called for further import restrictions to address a crippling foreign exchange crisis, following a string of loans from Asian neighbours including impoverished Bangladesh. The island nation's foreign exchange reserves were badly hit last year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the local currency came under intense pressure and fell to a record low. International rating agencies have since expressed fears that Colombo would not be able to service its huge foreign debt. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka last week tightened its controls on dollar sales, leading commercial financial institutions to impose quotas on importers of essential commodities.
Economy
Washington Post

How China Is Cracking a Window for Its Bond Investors: QuickTake

China is taking another step to loosen its capital controls and in the process is giving onshore investors greater access to a previously hard-to-reach bond market. The so-called southbound link of the Bond Connect program will help draw capital from the mainland to bonds available in Hong Kong, which are currently a challenge to buy due to regulatory restrictions. The new channel could serve to check excess strength in China’s currency by balancing money flowing from overseas funds into Chinese assets. It also could help buttress Hong Kong’s status as a financial hub.
Economy
Birmingham Star

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
Economy
tradefinanceanalytics.com

Ukraine and China to ink infra investment partnership

Ukraine and China are set to sign a partnership agreement to further facilitate China’s participation in infrastructure projects across Ukraine. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. — Sign up for a free trial. Take a trial to Trade Finance and Trade...
Business
dailymagazine.news

Nike chief executive says firm is 'of China and for China'

The boss of Nike has made a robust defence of the firm's business in China after facing a consumer boycott there. Chief executive John Donahoe said "Nike is a brand that is of China and for China" in response to a question about competition from Chinese brands. Mr Donahoe was...
Economy
omfif.org

China’s global financial footprint

Offshore activities make Chinese presence much greater than it seems. Most statistical data on China’s global financial presence only include residential transactions. China’s offshore activities are not taken into account when looking at the country as a global financial player. China is a global net creditor, as measured by its...
Economy
Financial Times

Will China become the centre of the world economy?

The global economy is shifting away from the US and Europe towards Asia. The FT's global China editor James Kynge and FT economics commentator Martin Sandbu discuss whether China will dominate global commerce or whether the world economy could split along regional lines. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable...