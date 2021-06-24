Norma Brolsma Retires from BPD after 41 Years of Service to the City of Burbank
On Thursday, June 17, Norma Brolsma completed her last day as Administrative Analyst for the Burbank Police Department after 41 years of service to the city. At Burbank’s Police and Fire Headquarters, a group of long-term BPD employees gathered to celebrate Brolsma’s retirement with a cake and ice cream party on June 16. Here, Brolsma was presented with her retirement plaque from the City of Burbank, as well as offerings of gratitude from Disney and Warner Bros. Studios.myburbank.com