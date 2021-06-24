Cancel
Beauty on the Outside. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Review

The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is another camera from Fujifilm that shoots the Mini film format and doesn’t do much else. Sometimes I really scratch my head at Fujifilm’s cameras. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is a great example of this. Granted, they made one of the most stylish Instax cameras I’ve ever seen. However, the Instax lineup feels a lot like what Canon used to do. Years ago, Canon used to recycle the same parts over and over again. Some of their cameras felt like they were just phoning it in. (The Rebel series is a great example.) And for Fujifilm, Instax very much feels like that. Fujifilm, by all means, could surely do more! They could give it glass lenses and manual controls, but choose not to. What I’m about to say may sound harsh, but using the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 felt like eating durian with ice cream on top. I hate durian.

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

