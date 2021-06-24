Beauty on the Outside. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Review

If you are a current Fujifilm X Series owner, should you care about the GFX series? Yes, you should. Even if you don’t plan to get into digital medium format photography, we should all pay attention to what Fujifilm is doing with the GFX cameras. Many design and ergonomic decisions made on the GFX cameras often find their way into the X Series cameras. For instance, the GFX 50S was the first Fujifilm camera to offer a touch screen on a pro-level body. The GFX 50R was the first time Fujifilm put an articulating screen on a rangefinder-styled body. It appears Fujifilm engineers are willing to take more risks on their medium format cameras, perhaps because it’s still a young series. The X-Pro, X-T, and X100 cameras have many years and generations of history to consider when making design choices, but not the GFX line-up. I would even argue that the new GFX100S is not really a generation 2 version of the GFX 50S. Notice how the GFX100S name has no space between GFX and 100S, while the GFX 50S does? It’s subtle, but I think Fujifilm is making a low-key distinction between these two as parallel series of cameras.