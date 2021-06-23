Russell Simmons to Launch ‘Masterminds of Hip Hop’ NFT Collection
Legendary record executive Russell Simmons collaborates with Tokau to launch a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection focused on the history of Hip Hop. Founder of Def Jam Records, Russell Simmons, has teamed up with Tokau to launch a new NFT collection titled “Masterminds of Hip Hop.” The goal of the sale is to raise money to give credit, both vocally and financially, to original musicians that helped build the hip-hop industry from the ground up. Tokau is a platform that focuses on fan interactions with celebrities and influences via blockchain technology.beincrypto.com