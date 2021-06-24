Coinbase Unveils Solidify Smart Contract Security Tools

In recent years, as blockchain adoption has been expanding across a wide range of domains, e.g., supply chain finance, digital asset, etc., the confidentiality of smart contracts is now a fundamental demand for practical applications. However, while new privacy protection techniques keep coming out, how existing ones can best fit development settings is little studied. State-of-the-art solutions suffer from limited architectural support in terms of programming interfaces, thus can hardly reach general developers. This paper proposes Cloak, a pluggable and configurable framework for developing and deploying confidential smart contracts. The key capability of Cloakis allowing developers to implement and deploy practical solutions to multi-party transaction (MPT) problems, i.e., transact with secret inputs and states owned by different parties, by simply specifying it. To this end, Cloak allows users to specify privacy invariants in a declarative way, automatically generate runtime with verifiably enforced privacy and deploy it to the existing platforms with TEE-Blockchain architecture to enable the MPT. In our evaluation on both examples and real-world applications, developers manage to deploy business services on blockchain in a concise manner by only developing Cloak smart contracts whose size is less than 30% of the deployed ones and the gas cost of deployed MPTs reduces 19%.