Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

South Korean Officials Seize $47M in Crypto Due to Unpaid Taxes

By Matthew De Saro
beincrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea seized nearly $50 million in cryptocurrency from 12,000 people, who are accused of tax evasion. According to a recent report by The Financial Times, South Korea has come down hard on citizens who used crypto to help them evade taxes. The seizures come as a result of a probe in what Korean officials are calling the biggest crypto seizure for back taxes in the county’s history. The probe, according to officials from the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, ran for a number of months and focused on traders hiding money to avoid taxes in one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency markets. The seizures followed a more all-encompassing probe into back taxes by nearly 150,000 citizens and were the culmination of measures to clamp don on over signs in the crypto markets by regulators in Seoul. The report also stated that local exchanges have allegedly been using crypto to conceal assets because they had yet to collect the resident registration numbers of users. The offenders were tracked down using mobile phone numbers.

beincrypto.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#South Korean#The Financial Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Taxation
Related
Travelcryptonews.com

South Korea’s 4 Biggest Crypto Exchanges to Adopt FATF’s Travel Rule

The “big four” South Korean crypto exchanges have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) deal that will see them jointly implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s Travel Rule. The group of exchanges, which comprises the market-leading Upbit and Bithumb, as well as Korbit and Coinbit, are all thought to...
Marketsinvezz.com

South Korean deputy PM says continued crypto volatility is a major concern

The Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea recently spoke on the nature and role of cryptocurrencies. He listed a number of issues, such as the lack of transparency, illegal transactions, and volatility. Government is focusing on illegalities while volatility and other risks are on individual investors to bear. South Korean...
Worldcryptopotato.com

Mexico Stops Plans of Major Bank To Offer Bitcoin Services

The CEO of Banco Azteca tweeted that he wanted to offer Bitcoin services in Mexico, but a tweet from the country’s regulators basically killed his dream. It seems that the Mexican government has no interest in becoming the next Bitcoin Nation, nor does it want its private banks to walk down that road.
Marketsnwaonline.com

U.K. edict targets cryptocurrency exchange

A top financial regulator in Britain has ordered Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, to cease regulated activity in the country, the latest move by a nation to limit crypto-related businesses. The Financial Conduct Authority said Binance Markets Limited was prohibited from undertaking any regulated activity in the U.K., and...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Korean Banks Hostile against Crypto Exchanges with ‘Too Many’ Listings

South Korean commercial banks are likely to see local cryptocurrency exchanges with ‘too many’ coins in offerings as high risk, which might deplete their chances to receive real-name account services, The Korea Herald reported on Monday. According to a document released in the public domain by an opposition party lawmaker,...
WorldCoinTelegraph

Crypto exchanges could sue Korean gov't for ‘passing the buck‘ to banks

With the implementation of new rules from South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC), many smaller cryptocurrency exchanges in the country fear they will be forced to shut down. These rules require each exchange to prove that it has a real-name account held at a Korean bank by Sept. 24, 2021...
Worldcoingeek.com

South Korea seizes $47M from alleged digital currency tax evaders

Authorities in South Korea have seized KRW53 billion ($47 million) from digital currency holders who have been accused of evading taxes. The seizure, which is one of the largest from the tax authorities, was conducted in Gyeonggi, one of the largest provinces in the country. The authorities partnered with digital currency exchanges who provided information on their clients.
Income Taxbitcoin.com

Korean Government Confiscates $47 Million in Crypto From Tax Evaders

South Korean authorities have identified thousands of tax evaders as part of an intensifying crackdown on tax dodging among crypto investors. Following a prolonged investigation, the government has reportedly seized cryptocurrency worth millions of dollars. Tax Agents Target Wealthy Tax Evaders in Greater Seoul Area. More than 53 billion Korean...
BusinessShareCast

E-Mart buys eBay's South Korean business for $3bn

South Korean retailer Shinsegae Group's E-Mart announced on Thursday it plans to acquire an 80% stake in eBay’s South Korean business for $3bn. It is expected that the transaction will be completed by the end of the year or early in 2022 as it is still subject to regulatory approvals.
Worldfinancemagnates.com

South Korean Bureau Condecorates Taxman for Finding $32M Worth in Cryptos

South Korea’s National Tax Service (NTS) had awarded a tax officer with the title of “excellent civil servant” for his role in finding $32.3 million worth in cryptos hidden from the authorities. According to the Jose Ilbo, Hwang Byung-gwang successfully tracked millions of dollars worth in digital assets used by tax dodgers to bypass the tax watchdog.
Worldcryptopotato.com

South Korean Exchanges Delist More Altcoins to Meet Banking Requirements

Crypto exchanges in South Korea continue to delist more altcoins from their platforms as the deadline for partnering with banks draws nearer. Several top cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have engaged in a mass delisting of many of the altcoins they offer to foster their relationships with banks. Crypto Exchanges...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Iran Seizes 7k Crypto Mining Machines in a Major Crackdown

In a major crackdown, the Iranian police have seized 7,000 crypto mining machines blamed for massive power outages in the country, as per its state media. The police 7,000 computer miners were seized in an abandoned factory in the west of the capital city of Tehran. Early this year, Iran...
Currenciesu.today

Major Korean Crypto Exchanges Get Rid of Altcoins Amid Tighter Regulation

South Korea's major cryptocurrency exchanges are actively excluding small alternative coins from their listing to follow the amendment to the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information. The country's largest exchange by trading volume, Upbit, announced the delisting of 24 altcoins, including Lambda, Pixel, and Pica. Earlier in...
MarketsCoinDesk

South Korean Banks to ‘Review’ Partnerships With Crypto Exchanges

South Korea’s banks are reassessing their partnerships with domestic crypto exchanges to determine whether they’ll continue their current contracts. Currently, only four exchanges – Bithumb, Upbit, Coinone and Korbit – have established partnerships with banks. These are often referred to as the “Big 4.”. According to South Korea’s Financial Transactions...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

South Korean crypto exchanges banned from handling coins they issued themselves

The increased regulatory scrutiny that befell South Korea’s cryptocurrency space in recent times appears to have extended to include exchange tokens. Exchange tokens are tokens issued by a cryptocurrency exchange that usually offer some benefit to the holder, either through reduced trading fees, regular token burns or other means. According...
Marketsinvesting.com

South Korean Crypto Exchanges Tighten Listing Requirements

South Korean Crypto Exchanges Tighten Listing Requirements. South Korean crypto exchanges are delisting risky coins. The move comes in the wake of tighter operating regulations. However, the South Korean crypto market continues to flourish. South Korean crypto exchanges have tightened their listing rules in the wake of tighter regulations in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Deutsche Bank's licence to sponsor Hong Kong IPOs suspended - source

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will be unable to sponsor initial public offerings (IPOs) in Hong Kong from July because it temporarily does not have sufficient licenced bankers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Deutsche’s licence was suspended after two of its bankers...