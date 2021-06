The amount of computing work required to accomplish particular operations on the Ethereum blockchain is measured in gas. The name itself was not picked at random. Similarly, to how gasoline fuels a car and allows it to drive, gas fuels transactions on the Ethereum network and allows them to execute various functions. Every action on the Ethereum blockchain, or more specifically, on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), has a gas cost associated with it. For example, adding 2 digits’ costs 3 gas, retrieving an account balance costs 400 gas, and submitting a transaction costs 21,000 gas.