Welcome to the world’s most fantastic free-to-play game. If you are fond of playing shooting games, then you must like the concept of the Apex legends. In this particular game, you will find these legends as characters, so get ready to choose any legends in order to play the game. Gameplay is very simple, just like other shooting games in which you are going to fall down from the air and get ready to play with weapons. You are allowed to choose one of the two main game modes and enjoy solo or even with team members.