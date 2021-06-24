Lloyd’s Now Accepting Crypto Payments at Auctions
Lloyd’s auction house in Australia is now accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, including those for expensive supercars. Lloyd’s announced it will accept bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies as payment in its auctions, from toasters to classic cars. These include a V8-powered HSV GTSR W1 Maloo and a Holden with a 1977 Holden Torana A9X. While the auction house will accept crypto, sellers can choose to be paid in digital currencies or Australian dollars.beincrypto.com