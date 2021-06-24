Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Lloyd’s Now Accepting Crypto Payments at Auctions

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLloyd’s auction house in Australia is now accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, including those for expensive supercars. Lloyd’s announced it will accept bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies as payment in its auctions, from toasters to classic cars. These include a V8-powered HSV GTSR W1 Maloo and a Holden with a 1977 Holden Torana A9X. While the auction house will accept crypto, sellers can choose to be paid in digital currencies or Australian dollars.

beincrypto.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction Houses#Lloyd#Gtsr#Australian#Lloyds Auctions#Carbuyers#British#Nft#Digital#Sotheby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Cars
News Break
Auctions
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Even Sotheby’s Accepts Crypto Now: What’s Next?

Even Sotheby’s Accepts Crypto Now: What’s Next?. Mass adoption of cryptocurrencies continues as Sotheby’s now accepts crypto payments in its auctions. The company is lining up an auction for a rare diamond worth $15m with cryptocurrencies accepted as a payment option. In a related development, crypto enthusiasts are still in...
Marketsinvezz.com

Nigerian school now accepts crypto payments despite regulatory concerns

A secondary school in Northern Nigeria has allowed the payment of tuition fees using cryptocurrency. In February, Nigeria’s central bank stopped banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions. The crypto community in Nigeria is still strong despite the government’s strict regulations. Oxford Science Academy, a private school in northern Nigeria city of...
Real EstateHong Kong

Now you can buy Sansiri’s houses, condos with crypto

Crypto burning a hole in your digital wallet? You can now spend it on property in Thailand, courtesy of Thai real estate powerhouse Sansiri. Yesterday, the company announced that it was partnering with Thai fintech startups Bitazza and XSpring Digital to enable the use of cryptocurrencies in transactions. XSpring Digital...
Retailbitcoin.com

Lloyds Auctions Australia Sells a Pricey Caravan for Cryptocurrency

Australia’s Lloyds Auctions now accepts major cryptocurrencies for any of the items offered on its marketplace. Within hours of the announcement, the auction house managed to sell an expensive caravan (camper/trailer) to a bidder who was happy to pay the full price with digital coins. Australian Auction House Lloyds Auctions...
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Sotheby’s to Accept Bitcoin, Ether as Payment for 101.38 Carat Diamond Facilitated via Coinbase Commerce

the top global auction house, says it will accept cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin or Ether, as payment for an enormous diamond. The 101.38-carat pear-shaped D colour flawless diamond, said to be one of the largest of its kind to go to auction, will go under the hammer on July 9, 2021. Expectations set the price at between $10 to $15 million – but you never know as it could go for much higher. ‘The Key 10138’ is described as the second largest pear-shaped diamond ever to appear on the public market.
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

Energy Electronics Is Now Accepting Popular Bitcoin and Dogecoin as Payment Methods

MILFORD, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Energy Electronics is pleased to announce it will now accept Bitcoin and Dogecoin as fully available payment methods. The partnership will allow customers to use cryptocurrencies as a funding source for all Energy Electronic online purchases. Energy Electronics is the leading distributor...
CurrenciesPosted by
Robb Report

You Can Buy This Massive 101-Carat Diamond for $15 Million in Cryptocurrency

Got a lot of crypto on your Ledger? You can now use it to buy a diamond larger than one of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved brooches. On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that cryptocurrency will be accepted as payment for a rare 101.38-carat pear-shaped D Flawless diamond scheduled to be sold at auction in July. With an estimated value between $10 million and $15 million, the stone—named The Key 10138—is believed to be the most valuable item ever sold for cryptocurrency in a public sale. The pear-shaped diamond will be offered in a single-lot live sale at Sotheby’s Hong Kong on July 9. While you can of course buy the stone with fiat money, you can also exchange Bitcoin or Ethereum for it. All transactions will be facilitated through Coinbase Commerce, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Bitcoin Reaches Yet Another Milestone at Sotheby’s Diamond Auction

A rare pear-shaped diamond that is expected to fetch up to $15 million (roughly Rs. 111.17 crores) can be bought at auction next month using cryptocurrencies, Sotheby’s announced on Monday. Sotheby’s said it would be first time a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency....
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Sotheby’s To Accept Crypto For 101-Carat D-Flawless Diamond

The rarity of a D-color, flawless diamond of more than 100 carats is being surpassed by the novel way Sotheby’s auction house will accept payment for such a gem. The gem in question is “The Key 101.38,” a pear-shaped diamond of 101.38 carats with flawless clarity and D-color, the highest color and clarity grades for a colorless diamond. Along with fiat, the auction house will also accept bitcoin and ethereum as payment for the gem.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon, Major Retailers Embrace Crypto Payments

ZoidPay, a cryptocurrency start-up with offices in Romania, Cyprus, and Hong Kong, has launched a nifty platform that lets consumers shop and pay in crypto at over 40 million major online retailers worldwide, including Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba. The "Shop Anything from Anywhere with Crypto," team is zeroing in on...
CurrenciesPosted by
Daily Mail

Sotheby's announces it will accept Bitcoin and Ethereum at auction for 101-carat diamond that's expected to fetch up to $15million

Sotheby's has announced it will accept cryptocurrencies as payment for a rare 101.38-carat diamond that is expected to fetch up to $15million at auction next month. The auction house on Monday said its sale will mark the first time a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency. No other physical object of such high value has previously been available for sale with cryptocurrency, it said.
Marketsluxurylaunches.com

For the first time ever, the 277-year-old British auction house Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrency as payment for a rare 100+ carat flawless diamond

Have you got yourself acquainted with the world of cryptocurrency? It’s time we all did, as after buying some crypto, we use it to buy more amazing stuff. Looking at the way the world is changing this new version of money can be used to buy anything from an expensive Miami penthouse to a Banksy or Damien Hirst artwork, Franck Muller’s new limited-edition watch, and more recently one of the earth’s rarest and greatest treasures – an exceptional 101.38-carat pear-shaped D Flawless diamond. For the first time ever, Sotheby’s will accept cryptocurrency as payment for the rare diamond (Traditional money will still be acceptable). The diamond, known as ‘The Key 10138’, is among just 10 diamonds of more than 100 carats to come to auction and could easily fetch over $15 million. Along with fiat, the auction house will also accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for the gem. Should it be bought with crypto, the transaction will be processed by Coinbase Commerce, Sotheby’s said.
Personal Financebitcoin.com

Signature Bank’s Blockchain Payment Platform to Accept Trueusd Stablecoin

As Signature Bank expands its commercial banking offerings, the trueusd stablecoin has been integrated with its Signet blockchain-based digital payment platform to deliver instant dollar payments. Signet Integration to Deliver 24/7 Dollar Payment and Settlement. As more enterprises flirt with the idea of blockchain-based products and services, stablecoins are one...
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Cardano Founder Wants Elon Musk’s Tesla to Start Accepting ADA Crypto

Charles Hoskinson said that if Tesla really cares about sustainability, it should consider ADA over BTC. Last month Elon Musk‘s Tesla decided to suspend Bitcoin payment citing environmental concerns related to BTC mining. Since then there have been multiple discussions in the crypto mining industry which is now considering a move to renewable mining solutions. Seeing an opportunity here, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said that the native crypto ADA is one of the most greenest and eco-friendly crypto assets. He further added that Tesla should choose ADA over BTC if it really cares about environmental sustainability.