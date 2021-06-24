Syniverse tipped for IPO

Whether you’re a long-term investor, a day-trader, or have a casual interest in the stock market, you’re likely aware of the acronym IPO. If it’s a new one for you, it stands for Initial Public Offering. Simply put, this means that a private company has determined that it has what it takes for potential growth, so they want to sell stock to the general public. Folks have become fabulously wealthy or painfully poor by purchasing some IPOs. For this reason, whether you’re buying an IPO or a stock that’s been around awhile, you’ll have to sign a statement acknowledging the following: “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” In short, it’s the company’s way of covering themselves by saying “…just because we were so successful in the past, doesn’t mean that our success will continue.”