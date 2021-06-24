Cancel
Syniverse tipped for IPO

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 4 days ago

Syniverse reportedly entered talks with a North America-focused special purpose acquisition company about a merger which would take it public and provide fresh funding to drive future growth plans. Bloomberg stated Syniverse was discussing a move with M3-Brigade Acquisition II regarding a deal which would value it at about $3...

www.mobileworldlive.com
Business740thefan.com

With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica

BARCELONA (Reuters) – IBM will offer telecom operators Verizon and Telefonica new services ranging from running 5G over a cloud platform to using artificial intelligence, the U.S. technology company said on Monday. Big technology players such as Microsoft and Amazon are vying for a share of 5G revenue by offering...
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Didi Global Expected to Close Its IPO Investor Order Books on Monday

Didi Global in an SEC filing noted that it will sell up to 288,000,000 shares at a price range of between $13 and $14 in its IPO. A new report indicates Didi Global Inc, a Beijing-based computer and internet company, is scheduled to close its IPO investor order books for its United States investors by 5 pm on Monday. According to media outlet Reuters, an overallotment option could see the ride-hailing firm sell an extra 43.2 million shares, thereby raising an extra $605,000,000 from the public.
Businesswoodlandreport.com

Chinese ridesharing giant Didi valued at $60 billion IPO

According to a revised F-1 prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Didi aims to list 288 million American Depository Shares, which is the equivalent of 72 million shares of Class A common stock, on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker code DIDI. Didi expects...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Sweetgreen files for IPO

Sweetgreen, one of the earliest "better for you" quick-serve restaurant chains, has filed confidentially for an IPO, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Why it matters: The company has been a rumored IPO candidate for years, and now is coming out as a post-pandemic growth play. Why it also matters:...
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Streaming Analytics Platform Confluent Sets IPO Terms

With ever-increasing amounts of data that all companies and organizations have to manage and analyze on a daily basis, data analytics platforms are in heavy demand. Confluent, a streaming platform based on Apache Kafka, has set the terms for its upcoming IPO. Article continues below advertisement. Several former LinkedIn employees...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

Syniverse and AlefEdge support enterprises in creating their own 5G edge networks

Syniverse and AlefEdge announced a collaboration to enable global enterprises and their developers to create their own 5G Edge networks and launch 5G Edge applications and services in minutes. The combination of Syniverse’s Global SIM and private LTE wireless service capabilities along with Alef’s EdgeNet platform and The 5G Edge...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Alibaba Health-backed LinkDoc files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - LinkDoc Technology Ltd, a medical data company backed by a subsidiary of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday. The Beijing-based company, which offers cancer-focused healthcare services, reported a 41% jump in revenue for the three months ended...
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

TrillerNet Considering IPO: Report

Santa Monica-based TrillerNet, the owner of short-form video platform Triller, may be preparing to file a direct listing with U.S. securities regulators to begin trading publicly, according to a report. TrillerNet is pivoting from competing against larger social media rival TikTok to focus on streaming live events. The company plans...
Businessphocuswire.com

Didi files for IPO at $65B valuation

Ride-hailing giant Didi is seeking to float after filing its market listing earlier this month. The Beijing-based company, which plans to list on the NASDAQ, has not released the size of the listing but local media say it will be valued at more than $65 billion. In its prospectus, Didi...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

German eyewear retailer plans Frankfurt IPO

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - German online spectacles retailer Mister Spex said on Monday that it planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the third quarter and aimed to invest the proceeds in international expansion and in its technology platform. The Berlin-based start-up plans to raise a minimum...
Businessadvfn.com

SoftBank-Backed E-Commerce Software Company VTEX Files for IPO

E-commerce software company VTEX, whose investors include SoftBank Group Corp., has filed for an initial public offering. VTEX said in September it reached a $1.7 billion valuation as it raised $225 million in a Series D round. The company's investors include Riverwood Capital and Tiger Global Management LLC. VTEX intends...
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Advantages and Disadvantages of Confidential IPOs, Explained

Salad chain Sweetgreen Inc. and eyewear company Warby Parker both confidentially filed paperwork this week to go public through an IPO. More companies are opting to go public through confidential IPOs. Just last week, Dutch Bros. Coffee announced that it had filed an IPO confidentially. Other companies like Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, and Slack all took the confidential IPO route.
Businessprweek.com

LLYC files for IPO

MADRID: LLYC is planning an initial public offering of new shares with the hopes of raising 10 million euros, the agency said on Wednesday. Open to both institutional and retail investors, the company has applied to be listed on Spanish stock market BME Growth. The move was approved at its general shareholders meeting earlier this month.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Mubadala Seeks to IPO Yahsat

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company will at least 30% of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC’s (Yahsat) issued share capital to retail and institutional investors through initial public offering (IPO). Yahsat has hired Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and HSBC Holdings as joint lead managers. Yahsat is...
StocksDigital Courier

Beware of this IPO

Whether you’re a long-term investor, a day-trader, or have a casual interest in the stock market, you’re likely aware of the acronym IPO. If it’s a new one for you, it stands for Initial Public Offering. Simply put, this means that a private company has determined that it has what it takes for potential growth, so they want to sell stock to the general public. Folks have become fabulously wealthy or painfully poor by purchasing some IPOs. For this reason, whether you’re buying an IPO or a stock that’s been around awhile, you’ll have to sign a statement acknowledging the following: “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” In short, it’s the company’s way of covering themselves by saying “…just because we were so successful in the past, doesn’t mean that our success will continue.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketRealist

Dave App to Go Public Through SPAC, Not IPO

If things go according to plan, banking app Dave will go public under the ticker “DAVE” by the third or fourth quarter of 2021. What is the Dave IPO date and share price?. On June 17, VPCC was trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $9.92 per share. What can investors expect after the merger?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philippines' Voyager raises $167 mln from KKR, Tencent

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc (TEL.PS), private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Chinese tech...
Businessmorningstar.com

Alibaba-Backed Huitongda Plans Hong Kong IPO

Huitongda Network Co. is planning an initial public offering in Hong Kong, the latest Chinese logistics-services company seeking to test investor appetite in the Asian financial center. Nanjing-based Huitongda, which specializes in selling goods and supply-chain services in China's rural areas, intends to use proceeds from an offering to expand...
BusinessBoulder Clarion

Tipping the scale

Amazon may have tipped the scale in favor of cannabis legalization this month, which could have green implications for businesses across the country, according to Michael Freimann, a Denver-based law partner at Greenspoon Marder. Earlier in June, Amazon announced it would no longer be screening employees for marijuana use. Simultaneously,...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

A Fintech IPO to Watch and a Very Complex SPAC Deal

In this week's installment of Industry Focus: Financials, host Jason Moser and Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, take a closer look at recent fintech IPO Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and why it could be a smart stock for investors to keep on their radar. Plus, we recently received some details about $4 billion special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Pershing Square Tontine Holdings' (NYSE:PSTH) potential deal. To say that the deal is complex would be an understatement. And finally, QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) is being taken private, and Matt and Jason discuss why there's so much excitement in the data-center space right now.