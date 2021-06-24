Stephan Hwang
Stephan Hwang is a Vice President and Banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San Francisco. In this role, he supports affluent individuals, business owners, tech executives and the real estate community with long-term planning strategies that help grow and protect their wealth. A native of the Bay Area, he delivers guidance drawn from 20 years of extensive financial services experience and the global capabilities of J.P. Morgan. He joined J.P. Morgan from Bank of America.www.bizjournals.com